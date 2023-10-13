MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts TCU on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. First serve is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

It’s Youth Day! The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt, the match will also serve as a Mountaineer Kids Club t-shirt pick up day. Special guest appearances by the MKC mascot Musket and Mr. Twister’s Balloon Art and Face Painting will also be featured. Children in eighth grade and under who previously signed up are invited to stay after the match for a free youth clinic hosted by the team.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, will open at noon, on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Michael Minnich will have the call of Saturday’s contest, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, the Mountaineers fell in a three-set match to UCF on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Venue at UCF in Orlando, Florida.

Saturday’s match marks the 26th meeting between West Virginia and TCU. The Horned Frogs captured the last match, 3-2.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the squad with 255 kills, followed by outside hitter Bailey Miller with 198. Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo has added 648 assists this season. Defensively, fifth year Camilla Covas has collected 243 digs while sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the way with 53 blocks.