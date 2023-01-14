MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The “I Belong” Game is a celebration of diversity and inclusion in Morgantown. The event is a collaborative effort between the WVU Athletics Department, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Department of Student Engagement and Leadership. WVU student and Morgantown area organizations will set up pregame table displays on the concourse prior to tipoff. Booths may feature activities, informational sheets and giveaways promoting diversity & inclusion within different organizations.

Gates at the WVU Coliseum will open at 1:30 p.m., to allow fans ample time to browse the table displays.

Sunday’s matchup with the Lady Bears will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Sunday’s game will be nationally broadcast on ESPNU, with Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Sunday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

Sunday’s matinee marks the 26th all-time meeting between WVU (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) and Baylor (12-4, 3-1 Big 12). The Lady Bears lead the all-time series, 22-3, including 10-0 in games played in Morgantown.

West Virginia is coming off a 77-45 win over TCU in Morgantown on Jan. 10. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith led the team in scoring for the fifth time this season, recording 18 points and shooting 5-of-9 from the field (55.5%). Junior guard Savannah Samuel and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly joined Smith in double figures, adding 13 and 11 points, respectively.

As a team, West Virginia shot 45.3% (29-of-64) from the field, as well as 36.4% (8-of-22) from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers led TCU in nearly every category, including turnovers forced (19-10), points in the paint (30-24) and bench points (34-13), while the two teams tied with 38 rebounds apiece.

On the season, sophomore guard JJ Quinerly paces West Virginia in scoring, at 13 points per game. She is joined in double figures by Smith with 12.9 points per game.

The Mountaineers lead the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense (55.7), turnover margin (8.27) and steals per game (11.0).