Mountaineers win dramatic double overtime clash with Baylor

For the second week in a row, mistakes hampered West Virginia, but this time, the Mountaineers did just enough to win — and they did so in dramatic fashion.

A Tykee Smith interception in the second overtime period led to a walk-off touchdown by running back Leddie Brown, as the Mountaineers topped Baylor 27-21 for their first Big 12 victory of 2020.

CUE COUNTRY ROADS!!! Leddie Brown punches it in to give West Virginia a wild and wonderful win at home. Next up, the Mountaineers host Kansas.#HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/hf9mdEhedb — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) October 3, 2020

The WVU defense allowed West Virginia to overcome four turnovers and other costly mistakes in this game by continually stuffing the Baylor offense throughout regulation.

Leading 14-7 late in the fourth quarter, West Virginia appeared to have the game won after a goal line stand on Baylor’s second-to-last possession. But, the Bears got the ball back after forcing a punt with about 1:55 to go, and scored 36 seconds later on a 34-yard Charlie Brewer touchdown pass to Josh Fleeks, forcing overtime.

In the opening overtime period, Jarret Doege hit Bryce Ford-Wheaton on a six-yard fade to put the Mountaineers in front, 21-14. Baylor tied the score one play later when Brewer connected with Ben Sims, forcing a second overtime period.

Baylor had possession first in that additional period and went for another touchdown immediately, but Brewer’s pass was intercepted by Smith in the end zone, returning possession to the Mountaineers. Brown’s three-yard rush on the ensuing possession ended the game.

West Virginia’s defense recorded 11 tackles for loss, including six sacks, in the victory. It held Baylor to just 27 rushing yards on 33 attempts.

The Bears forced two more turnovers than the Mountaineers, but they only scored seven points from those four takeaways. West Virginia’s two interceptions — one from Dreshun Miller, the other from Smith in double overtime — came at critical junctures in the game.

Brown recorded his second multi-touchdown game in the winning effort.

WVU (2-1) will head into an open week before returning to action Oct. 17 vs. Kansas.