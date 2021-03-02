Mountaineers women’s soccer debuts at No. 7 in spring rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team checked in at No. 7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers continue to sit inside the poll’s top 10 in its first edition of the spring after being ranked in the top 10 in all 10 weeks of the fall campaign, including five times in the top five. WVU is one of three Big 12 schools ranked, joining No. 4 TCU and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Florida State (11-0) sits No. 1, ahead of No. 2 North Carolina (11-1), No. 3 UCLA (4-0), No. 4 TCU (8-0-1) and No. 5 Duke (7-4-2) in the top five. Vanderbilt (9-4) ranks sixth, while No. 8 Virginia (9-3-1), No. 9 Clemson (8-4) and No. 10 California (1-0) join WVU in the top 10.

Additionally, West Virginia ranks No. 10 in this week’s TopDrawerSoccer.com poll, which was released on Monday.

The squad, which finished 7-2 in its conference-only, fall slate, reopens regular-season action on Sunday, March 7, when it travels to Saint Joseph’s. Kickoff at Sean Sweeney Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET.

