NBA Combine Strength and Agility measurements published; McBride holds strong

Miles McBride continues his NBA Draft evaluation at the 2021 NBA Combine, and his numbers continue to stack up with the best prospects in the 2021 class.

The NBA released the unofficial strength and agility measurements for this year’s combine participants, and McBride ranks in the top five among guards in four of the five categories — lane agility, standing vertical leap, max vertical leap and shuttle run.

McBride especially showed prowess in the standing leap and the shuttle run, finishing fourth in both. He ran a 3.13-second time in the shuttle (just 0.13 seconds off of Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins’s fastest time) while jumping 31 inches in the standing vertical (two inches lower than South Carolina’s AJ Lawson’s top height). He tied for fourth in the max vertical leap, jumping 38.5 inches to tie Quentin Grimes of Houston — just 2.5 inches lower than Lawson’s 41-inch vertical.

McBride finished the three-quarter sprint with a time of 3.1 seconds, tying him at seventh among guard prospects.

These newly-released measurements go along with McBride’s physical measurements, which were released Tuesday. McBride was measured as one of the longest guards in the 2021 class, with the largest wingspan, hands and third-highest vertical reach among point guard prospects.

Even beyond the numbers, the Cincinnati native has impressed scouts and pundits alike. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress is in attendance for the combine and tweeted that McBride is impressing “physically and defensively,” while showing a hot hand in shooting drills.

West Virginia's Deuce McBride was absolutely on fire to start the shooting drills at the NBA Combine. Really popped physically and defensively, recently moving into the late first round of the ESPN mock draft. — Jonathan Givony, June 23, 2021

McBride is largely projected to be selected as a late first or early second round pick.