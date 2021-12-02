NCAA announces Graduation Success Rate scores

West Virginia University’s combined varsity athletic teams have a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) score of 86 percent, according to data released today by the NCAA. The most recent Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering freshmen classes in Division I from 2011 through 2014.

WVU’s score of 86 percent is up two points from last year’s data, reflecting the four entering freshmen classes from 2010 through 2013.

The Graduation Success Rate was developed by the NCAA as part of its academic reform initiative to more accurately measure the academic success of Division I student-athletes.

The four-year GSR scores (percentage) for WVU’s varsity sports teams (2011 to 2014): baseball 71; men’s basketball 100; football 74; golf 100; men’s soccer 90; men’s swimming & diving 90; wrestling 69; women’s basketball 92; women’s cross country/track 100; rowing 86; gymnastics 91; women’s soccer 100; women’s swimming & diving 89; women’s tennis 83; volleyball 100; and rifle 80.