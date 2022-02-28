Both WVU soccer teams' seasons could have looked very different if this proposal was in place in 2021

It was announced Monday that the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer Rules Committee has recently proposed a number of rule changes that would go into effect for the 2022 season.

Among those proposed changes was the elimination of overtime periods during the regular season.

It should be noted, though, that all rule changes have to be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel before being implemented. That group, according to the NCAA’s release on the proposed changes, is scheduled to discuss potential rule changes on April 20.

According to the release, the current proposal would call for regular season games to end in a tie if the two teams had the same score after regulation. Teams currently play up to two 10-minute overtime periods, which can be ended either by a golden goal or, if neither team scores, a draw.

Meanwhile, the committee is proposing that all postseason overtime matches play both 10-minute overtime periods. If the game would remain tied after those two short periods, penalty kicks would determine the winner.

Other proposals made by the committee include: changes to substitution/reentry rules in the second half, expanded video review, and expanding the protest rule.

More information on these proposals can be found here on the NCAA website.

Soccer programs at West Virginia played a total of 15 overtime matches in 2021.

Dan Stratford’s WVU men’s team was victorious in two of its eight matches that went past regulation. Both of those wins came in the postseason, including advancing past Virginia Tech in a shootout in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In fact, all three of West Virginia’s NCAA Tournament matches went to overtime.

The WVU women, meanwhile, came out on the wrong end of three of their seven overtime matches. That includes falling in penalty kicks to Texas in the Big 12 Championship tournament.