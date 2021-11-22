NCAA Tournament run continues for WVU men’s soccer on Saturday

WVU men’s soccer freshman, Frederick Jorgensen, celebrates with WVU fans after the Mountaineers advanced past Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo Ryan Decker)

The WVU men's soccer team's NCAA Tournament run will continue Saturday, Nov. 27 on the road at No. 6 Tulsa.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dan Stratford said it best after West Virginia advanced past Virginia Tech on Sunday: “Right now there’s 16 teams left in the country, and we’re one of them.”

No. 11 West Virginia, which advanced to the Sweet 16 thanks to the penalty kick heroics of seniors Steven Tekesky and Pau Jimenez Albelda, will now take on No. 6 Tulsa in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tulsa got past Creighton 1-0 Sunday evening to advance to the round of 16.

WVU and Tulsa will kick off from the home of the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tulsa will enter Saturday’s match with a 16-1-1 record this year. Its lone loss of the year came on the road on Oct. 10 against UCF. Since then, the Golden Hurricane is riding an eight-match unbeaten streak, with its lone draw coming against SMU.

Tulsa played against just two ranked teams during the regular season, winning both contests. It has also shutout its opponents nine times this year, including the postseason.

This will be West Virginia’s second-ever trip to the round of 16. The only previous trip came in 2007. The Mountaineers were also seeded in that tournament, and were led by Stratford, who was a senior midfielder.