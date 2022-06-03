WVU football gets commitment from another highly touted recruit on the defensive side of the football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just over one week ago, Neal Brown and company learned of the commitment from four-star class of 2023 recruit Rodney Gallagher.

Friday, Brown and his staff got news of the latest four-star recruit for next year’s class when Rivals Top-250 prospect defensive end James Heard Jr announced his commitment to the WVU football team via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Heard Jr. is rated as the No. 210 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals. He is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, and a three-star recruit in the eyes of 247Sports and ESPN.

The defensive end chose the Mountaineers over offers from Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Heard Jr. is originally from Camden, New Jersey, but plays high school football at St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia. He is a teammate of Josiah Trotter, who committed to WVU earlier this month.

Overall, Heard Jr. is the eighth recruit in the 2023 recruiting class for the Mountaineers and the fifth on the defensive side of the football.

Heard Jr. currently measures six feet, two inches tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds.

According to his Twitter account, he is in Morgantown this weekend for his official visit.

When he tweeted his announcement, he did so by simply saying, “Beyond Blessed.”