WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced his team’s Players of the Week Monday from the Mountaineers’ 41-28 win at UCF over the weekend.
Here are the weekly awards:
Offensive
QB Garrett Greene – 14-for-23, 156 yards / 11 rushes, 55 yards, three touchdowns
Defensive
CB Beanie Bishop Jr. – two interceptions, four tackles, one pass breakup
Special Teams
K Michael Hayes
Offensive Lineman
LT Wyatt Milum
Blue Collar Awards
DT Jalen Thornton, DT Eddie Vesterinen, WR Preston Fox
Scout Team Awards
WR Tyler Evans, LB Donald Brandel, LB Tyler Cain