Neal Brown: “Extremely disappointed for our players….disappointed for our fans”

Neal Brown is disappointed that his team is missing out on their game this weekend.

The Mountaineer head coach addressed fans on social media shortly after his team’s meeting, discussing the recent news that their night game against Oklahoma was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Sooners. Brown wished his would-be opponents a healthy and speedy recovery, but also expressed disappointment in the development.

“I’m extremely disappointed for our players. We’ve had a great week and a half of preparation for our game for Saturday night,” Brown said. “I’m disappointed for our fans, who I know are eagerly anticipating the first night game here at Mountaineer Field in two years.”

Brown said his team will celebrate Thanksgiving together on Thursday before returning to practice on Friday.

A Message to Mountaineer Nation pic.twitter.com/g7MuH6HkP6 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) November 25, 2020

The Mountaineers return to the field on Dec. 5 in Ames, Iowa when they face 24th-ranked Iowa State. Their clash with the 11th-ranked Sooners will now be played on Dec. 12.