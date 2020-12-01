Neal Brown: “I am not a candidate” for South Carolina job

Neal Brown says he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

As the college football coaching carousel begins to turn as — or before — teams finish their seasons, so does the rumor mill. A report surfaced over the weekend that Brown, in his second year of coaching at West Virginia, is a target of South Carolina.

Brown was quick to shut those rumors down.

“I’ll make it clear…” Brown said. “I’m not a candidate there.”

🚨🚨🚨 Coach Brown on the South Carolina rumors: “I’m not a candidate there.”



The Gamecocks were early riders on this year’s carousel after firing Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has taken South Carolina’s program over in the interim.

Brown has a $4 million buyout on his contract until Dec. 31, then it goes down to $3.5 million on Jan. 1, 2021.