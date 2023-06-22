Summer update with Neal Brown – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A critical period is underway for WVU football. Fifth-year head coach Neal Brown joins The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, to discuss his expectations for the summer, and to share his thoughts on two very important competitors on his roster.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown knows he has a decision to make at quarterback, but that can wait until the fall.

Brown has been adamant that the quarterback battle will take time, and recently, the WVU head football coach voiced his pleasure with how they are handling the situation.

There isn’t any bad blood between junior Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol as they compete for the starting quarterback job. According to Brown, their relationship is mutually beneficial. The competition is a joint venture, not two solo expeditions.

“Regardless of what position you play, competition brings out the best,” Brown said on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano. “That’s the hope with those two as they’re competing for a starting job. As they compete, they’re competing with each other, not necessarily against each other. They’re competing with each other. They push each other to be the best versions of themselves [that] they can be.”

Off the field, Greene and Marchiol are close. They spend a lot of time in the quarterback’s room together. They golf together (Greene says he typically carries the lower score). They have found a way to live cordially, even with intertwining fates.

“Don’t get me wrong, both of them want to win the job,” Brown said. “They’re both competing, and they’re going to push each other, but they both want to win the job. They understand we are only going to play one quarterback, but they are also handling the situation in the right manner.”

In 2022, Greene completed 43-of-78 passes for 493 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Marchiol completed four passes on 13 attempts for 61 yards and a score. He tallied 32 rushing yards in the finale against Oklahoma State.

“They’re both really good individuals,” he said. “They’re good men. I think that’s a credit to their families. They were raised right, and they both have really strong work ethics. They have a deep hunger to be the best they can be. They’re great teammates, and they have a lot of commonalities.”