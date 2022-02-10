MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s basketball will get some national exposure when it plays its next home game.

The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that the contest against Texas on Sunday, Feb. 20, will now air on ESPN2. The game was originally scheduled to be carried on ESPNU. Tipoff is slated for noon ET inside the Coliseum.

Between now and then, West Virginia (11-10, 4-7) will play a pair of games on the road. The Mountaineers will travel to Waco to take on No. 10 Baylor Saturday, before a rematch with Kansas Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. WVU lost to KU Wednesday night in its most recent outing.