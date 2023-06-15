MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Every sport has a fraternal aspect among the players, athletes, and coaches who compete in it. There is a brotherhood, or sisterhood, that bonds individuals within a sport, both past and present. The bond among cross country and track and field athletes is among the strongest in all sports. Those within it know just how special that bond is.

Ceili McCabe, now a three-time All-American after her third-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Feild National Championships last weekend, is forging her own place in the history of standout distance runners from West Virginia University. She has gotten an up-close look at the bond that holds her sport together, and what makes the best of the best as great as they are, during her time at WVU.

“It’s one thing to just kind of go through the motions of a collegiate system, but another to really create a group around you where it becomes really just about your training and being able to ultimately be the best athlete that you can be,” McCabe said in an interview with Gold and Blue Nation on Thursday. “You can’t do it by yourself.”

Megan Metcalfe is the gold standard of running success at West Virginia. A nine-time All-American, she is the most prolific distance runner in WVU women’s track and field history. Metcalfe capped off her career with a national championship in the 5,000-meter run at the 2005 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, she knows what it’s like to bring a Canadian flair to the Old Gold and Blue. It’s one of the things that McCabe, who hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, can relate to.

“She’s definitely been a big inspiration to me,” said the junior distance runner. “Being able to have her still around in town has been pretty priceless for people that have been able to be around her. I think that she’s just the greatest runner that has been in this program.”

It’s not just Metcalfe’s awards (of which there are many) and her accolades (again, there are many) that make McCabe hang onto her every word when they’re in conversation. It’s the former Olympian’s work ethic, which she still displays to this day, that catches the eye of the three-time All-American steeplechase standout most of all.

“She continues to train, obviously not quite at the level that she was once in [during] her peak. But the intensity, and the level, and the joy that she has in her training, even now when we’re around her doing workouts [sticks out],” McCabe said.

The four-time Big East champion and WVU Sports Hall of Famer is not connected to the program in an official capacity. Still living in Morgantown, she remains close with the current crop of Mountaineer runners, whom she speaks and trains with occasionally. As someone who competed on the international stage for at least five years after graduating from WVU, earning a first-place finish at the 2007 Pan-American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and competing in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing at the age of 41, she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to today’s West Virginia track and field athletes. That, of course, includes McCabe.

“More so what level she was able to get to in her training and her racing abilities are always something to for sure measure yourself up against. And to be able to see how she was able to carry herself throughout her career and some of the things that she was able to accomplish each year. So, I think we’re definitely lucky to have her in the history books of the program, but then also just now currently as kind of someone to mentor a lot of the girls that are on the team now. Yeah, she’s definitely someone that’s pretty important to the program.” Ceili McCabe, WVU’s junior track & field and cross country Big 12 Champion

McCabe has gained a plethora of knowledge and advice from Metcalfe, as well as some lofty goals to attain in terms of success in a WVU uniform. Meanwhile, she has gained a lifelong friend and training partner in another former Mountaineer, Amy Cashin.

Also a former Olympian, Cashin garnered All-Big 12 and All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors in 2017, among her other accomplishments. A fellow distance runner, McCabe trains closely with her Australian predecessor in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

“She’s definitely, over the last four years and really now, helped me with pretty much anything,” said McCabe, who acknowledged their training time together has decreased recently due to conflicts between her collegiate schedule and the demands of Cashin’s professional running schedule.

McCabe said Cashin has impacted her career “immeasurably,” adding that Cashin’s wisdom and their friendship have been, “Better than I could’ve hoped for.”

The pair of Mountaineer standouts qualified for the World Athletics Championships together last summer. Cashin even ran the majority of the 3,000-meter steeplechase race during the Mountaineer Twighlight Meet in Morgantown last April as part of a training exercise. Competing with one another on the international stage is one way to keep their schedules in line.

West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe (2) clears a hurdle during the steeplechase at the Mountaineer Twighlight meet in Morgantown on April 30, 2022. Running ahead of her is former Mountaineer distance runner Amy Cashin (1). (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)

Thanks to Cashin, Metcalfe, and others, WVU head coach Sean Cleary has created a network of outstanding former runners who are constantly around his current athletes. McCabe, as naturally talented as they come, and everyone in the program benefits.

“It’s definitely been where I’ve been able to train as a collegiate athlete here, but really been able to develop my career in a whole bunch of different ways,” said McCabe. “I think that’s just given me a new window into a different level of running than I would’ve had [elsewhere] just within the collegiate system.”

As well-traveled as she is, McCabe understands this network is not the norm.

She called her experience at West Virginia “very, very unique,” compared to what she hears from other collegiate track & field and cross country athletes around the country.

“It’s something that I don’t take for granted. Just seeing a lot of people around the NCAA, and they struggle to have that support when they’re running at a different level than the next person on their team,” she added. “So, I’m always surrounded by people, and my teammates as well, that creates a training environment that I could see not just working in a collegiate system, but post-collegiately as well.”