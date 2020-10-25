MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 31 Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised on ESPN2 at noon ET.
Tickets will be available for the K-State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) games online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.
With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.
Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.
Network selected for WVU football game vs. K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 31 Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised on ESPN2 at noon ET.