New rule changes ahead of 2021 football season

When the college football season returns this fall, a few new rule changes will be coming with it.

Starting in 2021, teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown in the second overtime period. Previously, this was only required after a game reached the third overtime period.

After a touchdown during the first overtime, teams can still choose between kicking the extra point or attempting a 2-point conversion. The new rule also states if the contest does reach a third overtime, instead of teams starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line, they will alternate running 2-point plays. Before the change, running 2-point plays didn’t start until the fifth overtime.

The NCAA said this change is being made to bring the game to a quicker conclusion and limit the number of plays from scrimmage.

Also starting this upcoming season, the team area will be permanently extended to the 20-yard lines. In previous years, it reached the 25-yard lines before it was expanded to the 15-yard lines in 2020 to increase space due to the pandemic.

When it comes to unsportsmanlike tactics, video board and lighting system operators are now included as “personnel who may not create any distraction that obstructs play.” There will be more emphasis on officials penalizing any taunting actions directed at the opponent to avoid unnecessary confrontations. Coaches will also receive an automatic unsportsmanlike foul if they leave the team area and enter the field of play to debate a call made by the officials.

Under the feigning injuries category, the Football Rules Committee “proposal to provide a framework to allow a school or conference to request a postgame video review about questionable actions through the NCAA secretary-rules editor/national coordinator of officials” was supported by the panel.

NCAA Board of Governors Statement on Transgender Participation and how it could impact West Virginia University Athletics in the future

The NCAA Board of Governors is committed to inclusion and fair competition, and firmly supports the opportunity for transgender-athletes to compete in college athletics.

Here is a look at their long-standing policy:

“Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.”

Now when determining the sites of NCAA championship event, the policy states only locations where the hosts can provide a safe environment free of discrimination should be selected. This now could impact WVU’s chances of hosting an NCAA championship in any sport as West Virginia governor Jim Justice signed a bill last month that bans transgender athletes from competition in female sports at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels.

The NCAA will monitor the potential host sites and ensure if chosen, they committed to an environment that is respectful and welcoming of all participants.