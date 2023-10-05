MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU women’s soccer scored multiple goals for the third time this season and the first time since Sept. 14 in its 4-0 win over Oklahoma at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown Thursday night.

The win marked WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s 400th career victory.

Sophomore forward Taylor White got things started for the Mountaineers in the 15th minute when she scored on a rebound inside the Oklahoma box for a 1-0 WVU lead. Junior defender Lisa Schöppl was credited with the assist.

White’s goal was her seventh on the season, and she leads all WVU players in goals and points (15).

Shortly before halftime, WVU set up for one of its eight corner kicks on the evening. Freshman forward Jacey Race fed a perfect cross from the corner that found the head of fifth-year midfielder Maya McCutcheon before bouncing into the back of the net. At the halftime buzzer, WVU led by multiple goals for just the second time this season.

In the 47th minute, WVU forward Jordyn Wilson raced out of the gates down the left side of the field off a feed from Dilary Heredia-Beltran. Wilson came to a halt just inside the 12-meter line, and fired a strike that beat Sooners’ keeper Sierra Giorgio to her left side into the bottom right corner for an insurance goal and a 3-0 WVU lead.

Junior forward Aria Bilal provided the dagger when she popped up a cross from Heredia-Beltran that bounced off Giorgio’s hands and into the net for WVU’s fourth goal of the night.

WVU keeper Kayza Massey corralled four saves and did not allow any goals Thursday.

WVU returns to action Sunday at 1 p.m. against Oklahoma State at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team.