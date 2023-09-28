MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Sun Belt Conference placed nearly 3,000 student-athletes to the Commissioner’s List and Academic Honor Roll for the 2022-23 school year. Those recognized include 1,621 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List and 1,191 student-athletes on the Academic Honor Roll. In addition, 140 student-athletes earned the 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award.

West Virginia men’s soccer placed 10 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s List, which honors students who had a 3.50 GPA or higher – Kyle Lehnert (Sport and Exercise Psychology), Max Trethewey (Civil Engineering), Ryan Baer (Sport Management), Marcus Caldeira (General Business), Dyon Dromers (Sport Management), Jackson Lee (Marketing), Aaron Denk Gracia (Business Administration), Joseph Biafora (Marketing), Bjarne Thiesen (General Business), and Sam Morgan (Management).

Nine additional Mountaineers had GPAs between 3.00 and 3.49 to earn a spot on the Academic Honor Roll, including Barrett Saul (Sport Management), Frederik Jorgensen (Sport Management), Lorenzo Nunez (Economics), Otto Ollikainen (Business), Ryan Crooks (Business), Sergio Ors Navarro (Exercise Physiology), Elijah Borneo (Exercise Physiology), Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi (Finance), and Jacob Castro (Finance).

All Sun Belt Conference programs in the sports of beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball boasted an average GPA of 3.0 or better.