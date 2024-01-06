WVU's worst offensive performance of the year comes at an inopportune time against the high-powered 10th-ranked Longhorns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No matter which basket No. 24 West Virginia (13-1, 2-1 Big 12) shot at Saturday afternoon, the proverbial lid seemed to be screwed tightly onto the rim.

The Mountaineers shot a season-low 26.7 percent for the game against visiting No. 10 Texas (2-1, 2-1 Big 12). With WVU unable to put an extended run together, the Longhorns never trailed, despite being without their top scoring option Rori Harmon.

Tenth-ranked Texas handed West Virginia its first loss of the year, 70-49.

“We never punched them. We never really gave them, like I wanted to see what they would do if we kind of punched them and made a run at them,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. “And when you only score 49, you’re not going to really make any run. So, we just never really had it. We just never could string possessions together.”

West Virginia entered the locker room at halftime trailing for the first time this year. A big reason for that was the Mountaineers made just 3 of 15 shot attempts in the second quarter, and were held to just nine points total in the period.

Texas led 37-25 at the break.

The Longhorns then scored 14 of the opening 17 points in the third quarter. Texas opened the second half on a 10-0 run to quickly increase its advantage to 22 points.

Three Texas players finished the game in double figures, scoring-wise, led by a combined 30 points from Shaylee Gonzales and Madison Booker. Booker tallied a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, and added seven assists. Defensively, the Longhorns held West Virginia to a season-low 49 points.

“I think their length affected our offense a little bit with trying to get open,” WVU forward Tavy Diggs said of Texas.

Kellogg’s group made just 3 of 16 shots from the floor and were held to only seven points in the third period. Prior to Saturday’s game, the Mountaineers had not been limited to fewer than 12 points in any quarter this season. Texas’ defense kept WVU’s potent offense under that mark in back-to-back quarters.

“I think our game plan was to just shoot with confidence. So, we had open looks, we just didn’t hit them,” Diggs added. “I think, the next game or next time we play them, it’s just shoot to make it, you know, and then rebound and keep going.”

JJ Quinerly scored 11 of West Virginia’s 24 second-half points. Quinerly finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals. It’s the seventh time she’s tallied at least 20 points in a game this year. However, Quinerly was just 1 for 12 from three-point range, and WVU made only four of its 31 attempts from beyond the arc.

“I knew we had to make some threes. I knew we had to, probably, make 10 threes to have a chance to win this game. And we just didn’t do that.” Kellogg said.

West Virginia entered the day among the three best teams in the nation in forced turnovers and steals. Kellogg’s defense forced Texas’ ball handlers into 24 turnovers and collected 13 steals. However, the Mountaineers only turned those turnovers into 16 points, four of which came in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

The Mountaineers will hit the road for a two-game road trip next week. First, WVU will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Mountaineers will travel to Orlando, Florida to take on UCF on UCF at Noon ET. Both games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.