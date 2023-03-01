MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball concludes its regular season on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Kansas State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

No. 11 Kansas State at WVU men’s hoops game information

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads all-time series 15-10 since 1949

Last meeting: No. 24 Kansas State topped WVU 82-76 on Dec. 31, 2022

West Virginia will look to solidify its spot in the NCAA Tournament field with another Quad 1 showdown in its season finale. The Mountaineers have the chance at revenge over the Wildcats after dropping its conference opener in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve.

K-State’s ticket to the Big Dance is pretty much punched at this point as the Wildcats have spent the last seven weeks in the AP Top 25, even cracking the top-5 in January. With a pair of wins to end the season, though, KSU could sneak into the Big 12’s second seed ahead of the conference tournament (with, of course, a little help.).

WVU has some momentum after its physical win over Iowa State on Monday, which saw the Mountaineers fight through a foul-ridden matchup in Ames to take a critical win over the Cyclones. A win over the Wildcats would give WVU its coveted 18th win, a number identified by the team as a comfortable total to earn them a spot in March.