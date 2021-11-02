No. 11 Oklahoma State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia football stays home for its second straight Big 12 clash in Morgantown as the Mountaineers face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State with the hope of earning their third straight win.

Here’s everything you need to know

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia game information

Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: Oklahoma State by 3 (Oddsshark consensus)

All-time series: Oklahoma State leads 8-4 since 1928 (Cowboys have won six straight)

Last meeting: No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13 at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium

Match-up preview:

After washing the Iowa State bad taste out of its mouth, West Virginia has an even more bitter flavor to remove on Saturday in Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have defeated the Mountaineers six straight times, dating back to the days of Clint Trickett and Kevin White.

Neal Brown has kept it relatively close in his two years, keeping both contests against Gundy’s program within two possessions each time. Both of those clashes, however, kicked off without Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State’s star quarterback, who coincidentally missed each game with an injury. He’s back in 2021, and is coming off a pair of big games against Iowa State and Kansas.

For West Virginia, Jarret Doege enters Saturday’s game on the heels of his best game as a Mountaineer. He has completed 69 percent of his passes over the last two games, adding three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Speaking of quarterbacks, West Virginia will retire the jersey number of Major Harris, who led the Mountaineers to their first-ever national championship game in 1988. He was a two-time Heisman Trophy Finalist and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Harris faced the Cowboys once in his career on Christmas day in the 1987 Sun Bowl. The Pittsburgh native ran for 103 yards and threw for 54, but a failed two-point conversion left WVU just short as the Mountaineers fell 35-33. Ironically, Mike Gundy quarterbacked the Cowboys that year, and he threw for 161 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown in that game.