No. 11 WVU men’s soccer to take on No. 3 Georgetown in NCAA Tournament quarterfinal

WVU will face Georgetown for the first time since 2018, and look to hand the Hoyas their first loss at home this season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The stage is set for West Virginia’s quarterfinal matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11 WVU men’s soccer team (12-3-5) will take on the No. 3-seeded Georgetown Hoyas (18-2) in the nation’s capital on Saturday, Dec. 4. The match will begin at noon.

West Virginia advanced to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over No. 6 Tulsa in double-overtime Saturday night. Freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen scored the golden goal for WVU in the 102nd minute.

Meanwhile, Georgetown made quick work of its Sweet 16 opponent, defeating Providence by a score of 4-1. The Hoyas, who won the College Cup in 2019, scored three goals in the second half.

HOYAS WIN!

3 Georgetown 4

Providence 1

Final



See everyone on Saturday at noon at Shaw for the #NCAASoccer Quarterfinals!#HOYASAXA #BEfutbol pic.twitter.com/Ws9IrxUjHR — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) November 28, 2021

Georgetown is the program that eliminated the Mountaineers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. That game was also played in Washington, D.C.

Saturday’s quarterfinal appearance will be West Virginia’s first since 1981. It’s also the first time the Mountaineers have reached the quarterfinals in the tournament’s current format.

Georgetown has recorded nine shutout-victories this year. However, the Hoyas were shutout in each of their two losses this season. Both of those defeats came on the road.

Georgetown is a perfect 11-0 at home this year. West Virginia is 4-2-2 away from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.