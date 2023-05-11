MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Winners of four-straight conference series, the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers can extend that streak to five when they play Texas Tech this weekend in Granville. The Red Raiders travel to West Virginia holding the sixth-place spot in the Big 12 standings.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup on the diamond.

No. 12 WVU baseball vs Texas Tech series information

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark

All-time series: Texas Tech holds the all-time series-lead with a 17-16 record over the Mountaineers since 2013.

Last meeting: The Red Raiders took the first two games of the series last year in Lubbock, but the Mountaineers rallied for a 15-4 win in game three.

West Virginia record: 37-12, 13-5 Big 12

Texas Tech record: 34-16, 9-9 Big 12

Game 1

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (5-1, 3.95 ERA)

Texas Tech probable starter: LHP Mason Molina (4-2, 4.22 ERA)

Game 2

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Blaine Traxel (6-4, 3.32 ERA)

Texas Tech probable starter: RHP Trendan Parish (3-1, 4.65 ERA)

Game 3

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas Tech probable starter: TBA

Matchup preview

Both on the mound and in the batter’s box, the Red Raiders fall in the top half of the conference in multiple meaningful statistics. They are first in batting average (.318) and on-base percentage (.430), and fourth in ERA (4.97). They also lead the Big 12 in doubles (119) and triples (19).

Texas Tech won two-of-three games at Monongalia County Ballpark in 2021, and they also won last year’s series in Lubbock.

The heart of the Red Raiders’ lineup contains some of the best hitters in the conference. Kevin Bazzel (.376) leads the team in batting average, and he has the third-best average in the Big 12. Bazzel is immediately followed by teammates Nolen Hester (.369) and Gavin Kash (.367) in the conference standings. J.J. Wetherolt and Kansas catcher/infielder Kodey Shojinaga are the only Big 12 players with higher averages.

Mason Molina leads the Texas Tech pitching staff. After 12 starts, Molina is 4-2 with a 4.22 ERA, which is the 10th-best in the conference. Though, as a staff, Texas Tech has walked the second-most hitters out of any Big 12 team. WVU draws walks at the fourth-highest rate in the conference.

Wetherholt continues to distance himself at the top of the NCAA batting average leaderboard. His .470 average is the best in Division I. LSU’s Dylan Crews trails in second with an average of .457. He is also tied for 12th in the nation in doubles (20). He and Caleb McNeely both homered in Wednesday’s midweek game for the second-straight week.

Various MLB scouts have traveled to West Virginia over the past few weeks to watch Mountaineer closer Carlson Reed in his element. Reed is 4-0 with six saves and a 1.20 ERA on the season. In 20 games this season, Reed has yet to allow more than one run in a singular appearance. He collected another save Wednesday against Pitt.