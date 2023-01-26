MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia steps away from the Big 12 for a game on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

No. 15 Auburn at WVU men’s basketball game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1984

Last meeting: WVU defeated Auburn 88-59 in Birmingham, Alabama on Dec. 5, 2007

Auburn at West Virginia matchup preview

The Mountaineers are finally on the winning track after nearly a month of conference competition, having won two of their last three games. That snapped a seven-game losing streak to open the conference slate — a streak that, while it looks bad on paper, didn’t hurt the Mountaineers much as they stayed within the top 30 of the NET rankings.

WVU’s one-game break from the Big 12 gauntlet isn’t exactly a vacation, however. Auburn comes to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in nearly 40 years as the 15th-ranked team in the AP Poll and one of the top teams in the SEC, the top of which is among the best in the country. Interestingly enough, WVU is ahead of the Tigers in the NET.

Johni Broome, the Tigers’ leading rebounder and shot-maker, squares off against the Mountaineers for the second time in his career after squaring off against WVU in the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Morehead State. He faces off against Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Kedrian Johnson again, both of whom will look for comeback performances after a rough showing from WVU’s starters against Texas Tech.