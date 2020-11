FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi plays against San Francisco during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Monday, in Las Vegas. Ayayi has declared for the NBA draft but says he will not hire an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard from France says his top option remains returning for his junior season. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

No. 15 West Virginia has added a tough nonconference matchup to its schedule.

The team announced Wednesday that they will face top-ranked Gonzaga in this year’s Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 2. The Mountaineers last faced the Bulldogs in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, falling in a 61-58 nailbiter.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

This contest will be the first of a double-header, with No. 2 Baylor squaring off against No. 8 Illinois in the second leg.