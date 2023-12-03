MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 21 West Virginia University wrestling team (4-1, 0-1 Big 12) dropped its first dual of the season, as No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1, 2-1 Big 12) escaped with a 21-19 win inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

West Virginia held a 19-13 lead with two matches to go but could not hang on as nationally-ranked Oklahoma scored eight points between the final two matches to seal the win.

Senior Peyton Hall, ranked No. 22 in the country at 165 pounds, caught No. 13 Cael Carlson in a pinning combination to cut OU’s lead (13-6) to one. Redshirt freshman Brody Conley added a decision at 174 pounds and redshirt junior Dennis Robin claimed an 11-0 major decision at 184 pounds to put WVU in front and bring 1,093 passionate fans to their feet.

Sunday’s showdown eventually came down to the sixth meeting between redshirt seniors Michael Wolfgram of West Virginia and Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma at heavyweight. Wolfgram scored two takedowns to carry at 6-2 lead into the second period. Heindselman responded with a takedown in the second to pull with two points and added an escape in the third to setup a race for the deciding takedown in the closing minute of the third (7-6).

The pair turned their back-and-forth into a scramble, where the Sooner received three points for a potential takedown in the closing seconds of the match that went to review. The call was confirmed and Heindselman concluded earned a 9-7 decision to secure the win. No. 3 Stephen Buchanan registered an 18-3 tech. fall in the 197-pound bout to put his teammate in position for the win.

Up next, West Virginia heads to Colorado for a pair of Big 12 duals against Air Force on Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Northern Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Match Results vs. No. 18 Oklahoma

125: Conrad Hendrik (OU) dec. No. 19 Jett Strickenberger (WVU), 6-4

133: Jace Koelzer (OU) major dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 12-4

141: No. 19 Jordan Titus (WVU) won by injury default No. 14 Mosha Schwartz (OU), [T – 1:01]

149: No. 22 Willie McDougald (OU) dec. No. 16 Ty Watters (WVU), 8-5

157: John Wiley (OU) dec. No. 25 Caleb Dowling (WVU), 4-3

165: No. 22 Peyton Hall (WVU) won by fall over No. 13 Cael Carlson (OU), [T – 6:04]

174: No. 27 Brody Conley (WVU) dec. Gerrit Nijenhuis (OU), 5-1

184: No. 23 Dennis Robin (WVU) major dec. No. 30 Giuseppe Hoose (OU), 11-0

197: No. 3 Stephen Buchanan (OU) tech. fall over No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU), 18-3 [T – 7:00]

HWT: No.14 Josh Heindselman dec. No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 9-7