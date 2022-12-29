MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in Morgantown to tip off its first Big 12 conference campaign under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

No. 20 OU at WVU game information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Oklahoma leads 14-10 since 1988

Last meeting: Oklahoma won 101-99 in 2OT on Feb. 5, 2022

No. 20 Oklahoma at WVU women’s hoops game preview

The Mountaineers (9-2) gave Coach Plitzuweit an early Christmas present in West Palm Beach, Florida in the form of a pair of wins. The most notable of which was a 49-45 comeback win over Georgia led by transfer guard Danni Nichols, who scored more than a quarter of WVU’s points in the win.

Nichols followed that up the next day against Miami (OH), adding 17 points as WVU dominated the RedHawks before the holiday.

Saturday’s game is a much different beast, however. The Mountaineers go up against the Oklahoma Sooners, the 20th-ranked team in the country and the third-highest vote-getters in the preseason Big 12 poll. OU (10-1) is led by an experienced bunch, including forward and leading scorer Madi Williams and Big 12 all-time leading three-point shooter Taylor Robertson.