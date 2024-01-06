MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 20 West Virginia University wrestling team opens the new year on Sunday, Jan. 7, against Columbia in Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ (CFFC) “Battle on the Boardwalk” at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This featured matchup gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s a really unique event in the UFC Fight Pass. They have done a few of them already and I think they’re really well done,” sixth-year head coach Tim Flynn said. “We have a quality opponent who just beat a Big 12 affiliate in Northern Iowa, so this is a big-time dual, and it should be fun.”

Tickets for Sunday’s showcase are still available at CFFC.tv/tickets and fans not in attendance can stream all of the action live exclusively on UFC Fight Pass as well as follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling.

West Virginia (7-1) faces Columbia (1-3) for just the third time in history. CU scored a 20-16 win to lead off the series in 2006, before WVU responded three years later with a 22-15 victory in its 2009 season opener. All three duals between the Mountaineers and Lions have taken place on neutral grounds.

In the polls, six Mountaineers remain in the 10thedition of FloWrestling’s rankings – No. 32 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 15 Jordan Titus (141), No. 11 Ty Watters (149), No. 12 Peyton Hall (165), No. 26 Brody Conley (174) and No. 27 Dennis Robin (184). Three Lions head into the dual ranked as well – No. 30 Kai Owen (141), No. 12 Lennox Wolak (174) and No. 20 Aaron Ayzerov (184).