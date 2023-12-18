MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s dual has been declared Ugly Sweater Night, with all fans encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters. It also marks Youth Night, as the WVU wrestling team will host a youth clinic prior to the dual. What’s more, it is the first Weekday Happy Hour of the season, and fans can get half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m.

Fans not in attendance can catch all the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling.

West Virginia (6-1) holds a 21-8 advantage entering the 30th meeting in history against Fairmont State (6-8). It’s the first time the schools have met in back-to-back seasons since 1976 and 1977, which was the end a 21-year stretch that saw the pair battle in 28 duals, including seven seasons in which they squared off twice. The series began in 1957 with West Virginia winning the first 17 dual matches before Fairmont State escaped with a 19-15 victory in 1968.

FSU eventually shut down its wrestling program after the 1982-83 season, before adding it back in 2019 as a member of Mountain East Conference (MEC). The Falcons are led by second-year head coach Gennaro Bonaventura, who was formerly the head assistant at Waynesburg University.