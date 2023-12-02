MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time since January 2016, the No. 21 West Virginia University wrestling team plays host to a top-25 matchup inside the WVU Coliseum against No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s showdown has been declared the True Blue dual, with all fans encouraged to wear blue. It will also be Dollar Day, where fans can purchase tickets and select concessions for only $1 each. Fans not in attendance can catch every match on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com.

“We’ve had some duals that went our way where we were comfortable, so we’re looking forward to the step up in competition and a high-level wrestling match,” sixth-year head coach Tim Flynn said.

Off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993, West Virginia (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) is looking for its first victory against Oklahoma since 2018, when it doubled up then-No. 18 Oklahoma 24-12 in Morgantown. OU (3-1, 1-1 Big 12) currently holds a 12-2 advantage in the all-time series after WVU won the inaugural battle back in 1986. Most recently, Oklahoma escaped with a 18-15 win over then-No. 23 West Virginia last January in Norman.

The Sooners are led by first year head coach Roger Kish, who spent 12 seasons guiding Big 12 affiliate North Dakota State to an 108-70 dual record. Kish’s team outscored Central Michigan, Little Rock and NDSU by a combined 56 points (84-28) to open the season undefeated, before dropping a 30-12 Big 12 dual to No. 3 Missouri on Friday, Dec. 1.

In the polls, nine Mountaineers enter this weekend’s contest listed in the fifth edition of FloWrestling’s rankings – No. 19 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 19 Jordan Titus (141), No. 16 Ty Watters (149), No. 25 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 22 Peyton Hall (165), No. 27 Brody Conley (174), No. 23 Dennis Robin (184), No. 29 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (HWT), while the Sooners have seven – No. 14 Mosha Schwartz (141), No. 22 Willie McDougald (149), No. 13 Cael Carlson (165), No. 19 Tate Picklo (174), No. 30 Giuseppe Hoose (184), No. 3 Steve Buchanan (197) and No. 14 Josh Heindselman (HWT).