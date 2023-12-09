AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The No. 21 West Virginia University wrestling began its road trip with a 18-point victory (27-11) over Air Force inside Clune Arena on Friday night.

West Virginia (5-1, 1-1 Big 12) improves to 5-1 overall and 4-0 all-time against Air Force. It also marks the first time WVU has won five of its first six duals in back-to-back seasons since 1975 and 1976.

Junior Jett Strickenberger, ranked No. 25 in the country at 125 pounds, led off the dual with a 10-8 decision over No. 27 Tucker Owens. Strickenberger secured a takedown while dragging his feet inbounds to break the 7-7 tie as the clock read three seconds left in the match.

After the Falcons (2-1, 0-1 Big 12) earned a decision of their own at 133 pounds to tie things up at 3-3, WVU registered five straight wins for a total of 21 points, including an 8-0 major decision by redshirt freshman Brody Conley at 174 pounds to cap off the Mountaineers’ run and lock up the victory with three bouts to go in the conference matchup.

The Mountaineers remain in Colorado for their second Big 12 battle of the weekend against RV Northern Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

Match Results vs. Air Force

125: No. 25 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) dec. No. 27 Tucker Owens (AF), 10-8

133: Brenden Barnes (AF) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 5-3

141: No. 22 Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. Garrett Kuchan (AF), 10-7

149: No. 28 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Joe Fernau (AF), [T – 3:51]

157: No. 28 Caleb Dowling (WVU) major dec. Brooks Gable (AF), 11-1

165: No. 12 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. No. 17 Giano Petrucelli (AF), 9-0

174: No. 29 Brody Conley (WVU) major dec. Noah Blake (AF), 8-0

184: No. 8 Sam Wolf (AF) dec. No. 24 Dennis Robin (WVU), 3-1

197: No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU) vs. Cal Sund (AF), 4-2

HWT: No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson (AF) tech. fall No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 15-0 [T – 1:21]