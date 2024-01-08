MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A few days after suffering its first loss of the season, the 24th ranked Mountaineer women’s basketball team will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday. WVU hits the road for a two-game road swing this week.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ Big 12 matchup at Iowa State:

No. 24 WVU women’s basketball at Iowa State game information

Date: Jan. 10, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV/Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 13-1 (2-1 Big 12)

Iowa State record: 10-4 (3-0 Big 12)

Series history: West Virginia leads the series 13-11, with WVU winning the last meeting 73-60 over the nationally-ranked Cyclones in Morgantown on Feb. 11, 2023

No. 24 WVU women’s basketball at Iowa State matchup preview

The series between WVU and ISU has not been kind to the Mountaineers in recent years. The Cyclones have won seven of the last 10 meetings dating back to Feb. 9, 2019. However, West Virginia did win the most recent get together, when the unranked Mountaineers upset the 21st-ranked Cyclones last February.

This time around, it’s Mark Kellogg’s team that is nationally ranked, not Bill Fennelly’s. WVU is ranked No. 24 in this week’s AP poll. Iowa State, however, is one of four remaining undefeated teams in Big 12 play, joined by Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

After getting off to a 4-4 start, the Cyclones have rattled off six consecutive wins by an average of 17.5 points per victory. Two of Iowa State’s Big 12 wins have come against teams still searching for their first league win of the year.

The same can be said for WVU. West Virginia entered this week leading the nation in steals per game (14.9) and is third in the nation in turnovers forced per game (25.14). Guard JJ Quinerly leads the Big 12 with 3.29 steals per game. She is also one of four WVU players among the top seven steals leaders in the Big 12, joined by Jordan Harrison, Lauren Fields and Kyah Watson. Quinerly ranks fifth in the conference in scoring average at 18.6 points per contest.

Audi Crooks leads Iowa State in scoring. The freshman center averages 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Fellow freshman Addy Brown is averaging 15.1 points and 9.2 boards per contest. Crooks and Brown are two of the top 12 scorers in the Big 12 Conference. Additionally, Brown is tied with WVU’s Harrison for the third-best assists per game average in the league.

Iowa State is the best three-point shooting team in the Big 12, making 39.2 percent of its shots from beyond the arc. The Cyclones are the second-best rebounding team in the league, but are the best team in the conference at rebounding on the defensive end.

Wednesday’s matchup is the first of three games in a seven-day stretch that will be played away from Morgantown for the Mountaineers.