No. 4 from 20: WVU baseball's combined no-hitter

The Mountaineers made some history in their shortened season in a victory over Kent State

by: Nick Farrell

After a memorable run to the postseason in 2019, WVU baseball only completed 16 games in 2020, but the Mountaineers still managed to make a little history.  

Four WVU pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Kent State on March 4. That outing marked West Virginia’s first nine-inning no-hitter since 2002.  

