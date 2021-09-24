No. 4 West Virginia Set for St. Bonaventure

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team continues its three-match homestand by taking on St. Bonaventure on Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday is Superhero Night, with the first 250 fans receiving a WVU men’s soccer superhero-themed poster. Additionally, kids ages 12 and under who dress as their favorite superhero will receive free admission into the matchup. The match also is Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with inflatables on-site and special appearances by Mr. Twister, the face-painting and balloon animal artist, and Musket, the MKC mascot. After the contest, Mountaineer men’s soccer players will be available to sign autographs.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the stadium ticket window on game day, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff.

WVU students are admitted free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+, with Michael Minnich and Wes Uhler on the call, as well as heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

“Any time a team shows this much threat in the final third, they demand our attention,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We need to be ready to go, and I believe we will be. After our Dayton result earlier this week, we hope to continue our prowess around the goal and try to get a few more on the scoresheet.”

Saturday marks the 11th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (5-0-2) and Bonnies (1-4-1) but the first since 1994. Overall, WVU holds a 9-1 edge over St. Bonaventure, including 4-1 in Morgantown. The two schools met annually from 1987-94, when the Mountaineers were a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

In all, WVU is 47-30-5 all-time against current members of the A-10, including 1-0 this season.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 3-0 win over Dayton on Sept. 21, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Senior forward Yoran Popovic scored the game-winning goal in the 19th minute, before redshirt sophomore defender Kyle Lehnert doubled the lead with his first career goal in the 77th. WVU added a third in the 88th minute on a Flyer own goal.

West Virginia recorded a season-best 18 shots in the win, and it held a 7-0 advantage in shots on goal. The win extended WVU’s season-opening, unbeaten streak to seven matches, the program’s longest to open a campaign since 2006, and its third-longest ever.

WVU sits at No. 4 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches national poll, which was released on Tuesday. The ranking is tied for the Mountaineers’ highest by the organization in program history.

Stratford sits at 11-3-3 during his tenure as the head coach of the Mountaineers. What’s more, he enters Saturday’s fixture with a 7-0-2 mark against non-conference opponents.

The Bonnies are led by seventh-year coach Kwame Oduro, who is 31-65-8 in his time in St. Bonaventure.

SBU enters Saturday’s matchup with a 1-4-1 mark on the season. Last time out, the squad won its A-10 opener over Davidson, 1-0, on Sept. 18.

The Bonnies have scored nine goals in their first six matches. Joshua Pulla leads the way with four tallies and nine total points.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.