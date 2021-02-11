No. 4 WVU travels to No. 2 Kentucky

The West Virginia University rifle team (7-0, 5-0) closes its regular season at Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) foe No. 2 Kentucky (12-1, 5-0) on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Barker Hall Rifle Range, in Lexington, Kentucky.

“This is our last conference match of the season,” Jon Hammond said. “It will determine the conference title. It’s great to have challenging matches like this at the end of the season. They are ranked No. 2 in the country and have two of the best shooters in the country, so competing against them at their range will be tough.

“I think we’re well prepared. The team is excited to be back. They are ready to go and compete and challenge themselves against talented opposition after having the weekend off.

WVU is 20-10 all-time against Kentucky since 1963 and fell to the Wildcats 4712-4723 in their last meeting, on Feb. 15, 2020, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers last competed on Jan. 31, and defeated Ole Miss in their last home match of the season, by a score of 4737-4713 in Morgantown.



The Mountaineers swept the Rebels (7-5, 4-4 GARC) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2351-2346 and air rifle, 2386-2367.



Junior Jared Eddy matched the WVU school record in smallbore after he shot a 595. He also tied the smallbore standing record with a 199. The smallbore record was previously set by Petra Zublasing (595) on Feb. 23, 2013, in Oxford, Mississippi, at the GARC Championships. The smallbore standing record was previously set by Ginny Thrasher (199) on Nov. 4, 2017, vs. TCU.

Eddy placed first overall, earning a personal-best aggregate score of 1190. He was followed by sophomore Akihito Shimizu who posted a career-high aggregate score of 1186.



Seven Mountaineers finished inside the top 10 in both the smallbore and air rifle standings.

Eddy claimed a first-place smallbore title with a career-high 595 mark (197 kneeling, 199 prone, 199 standing), while Shimizu finished first in air rifle with a personal best 599 (100-100-99-100-100-100).

Looking ahead, the Mountaineers next shoot an NCAA Qualifying Match on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.