GRANVILLE, W. Va. — Randy Mazey and the West Virginia Mountaineers welcome their first top-five opponent to Wagener Field when they host the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three-game series:

No. 5 Oklahoma State at West Virginia series information

Dates: April 15 to 17

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU record: 21-10 (5-1 Big 12)

OSU record: 24-9 (7-2 Big 12)

All-time series: Oklahoma State leads 20-12

Last meeting: OSU defeated West Virginia 12-2 in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament

Game one — Friday, April 15

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: RHP Justin Campbell (4-1, 3.40 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 8-2

Game two — Saturday, April 16

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (5-2, 3.02 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: RHP Victor Mederos (3-1, 5.68 ERA)

WVU’s Saturday record: 4-3

Game three — Sunday, April 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Zach Bravo (3-0, 4.13 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: RHP Bryce Osmond (2-0, 4.40 ERA)

WVU Sunday record: 3-2

No. 5 Oklahoma State at WVU series preview

Fresh off their first Big 12 series sweep since 2016 , the red-hot Mountaineers get set for their toughest opponent yet in Oklahoma State.

WVU has won 11 of its last 13 games as it skyrockets up the RPI rankings. At the beginning of April, it didn’t even crack the top 70, but now, it’s sitting at No. 42.

The jump comes in part behind the bat of right fielder Austin Davis. The senior went 8-for-11 with a double and a homer against Baylor, then added another three hits on Tuesday in WVU’s win over Penn State. He leads the team with 43 hits in the leadoff spot, while adding some excellent defensive plays in the outfield in games.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, slots in at No. 22 in the RPI, despite a top-5 spot in the D1Baseball poll. The Cowboys come to Morgantown after earning a win in the Bedlam series against Oklahoma, and have won six of their last eight games.

OSU boasts some of the top pitching in the Big 12 with a combined ERA of 4.01 — the second-best in the league. Justin Campbell leads the pitching staff with 50.1 innings pitched, and is one of the hardest hurlers to hit in the conference with a .181 opposing batting average.

WVU lefty Ben Hampton is the only man with a bigger body of work than Campbell so far this season, adding 50.2 innings on the bump. He has grown into the most reliable Mountaineer arm as the Saturday starter, and tossed a season-high 7.2 innings against Baylor after allowing two runs on six hits.