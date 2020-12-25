No. 7 from ’20: WVU wins double overtime thriller over Baylor

West Virginia football was excellent at home this season with a perfect record — but one of those contests really cut it close with a double-overtime thriller against Baylor.

With the game tied at 7 before halftime, Leddie Brown gave the Mountaineers a one-touchdown lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter. For a while, that looked like it would be enough for WVU to take the lead.

Then Charlie Brewer and the Bears struck back, almost exactly a quarter later. Taking advantage of a Mountaineer unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Baylor moved in to WVU territory to set up a 34-yard touchdown from Brewer to Josh Fleeks to tie the game up with just over a minute left on the clock.

As WVU was unable to answer on short notice, that score forced overtime.

West Virginia started with the ball, and took yards in chunks. Ultimately, a big connection from Jarret Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton opened the scoring in the extra period, putting WVU ahead.

Baylor wasted no time when their turn came, answering with a touchdown on their first play to force a second overtime — in which they would start with possession.

It wasn’t quite as easy for the Bears the second time around — just as fast as they scored in the first overtime, they gave the ball right up when WVU safety Tykee Smith made a game-saving interception in the back of the end zone to give WVU the ball right back.

Brown came up with the subsequent dagger. After Doege completed a first-down throw to Mike O’Laughlin, the Mountaineers fed Brown the ball three straight times, gaining yardage each try. The third time was the charm, as Brown punched it in from three-yards out for the game-winning touchdown, putting the final score at 27-21.