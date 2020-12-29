No. 9 WVU dominates inside and muscles way to win over Northeastern

West Virginia snagged its eighth win of the season after coasting past Northeastern at home, 73-51.

The Mountaineers got the biggest boost from their inside game, dominating the glass, 45-34, while getting the ball in the paint for 50 points. Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe were the motors, combining for 30 points and 19 points.

The near wire-to-wire victory for WVU was jump-started by Culver, scoring 10 of the team’s first 15 points as they began to build a lead. He was dominant, missing just a single field goal in the half.

Northeastern really hung with the Mountaineers early on, keeping their deficit within single digits until the closing minutes of the first half. After a quick start for the Huskies after halftime, though, WVU bagan to turn the game in its favor.

Tshiebwe and Emmitt Matthews Jr. tipped off a 13-3 run in the early part of the second half, scoring 12 straight points in the paint to build on their lead.

With the lead in double digits, WVU coach Bob Huggins seemed satisfied and subbed Tshiebwe out, ending him with a stat line of 12 points and 15 rebounds — a major step up from his slow start to the season.

Tshiebwe was obviously excited after the performance and said it felt good to figure out how to once again play at a high level like his freshman season.

“You just need to play hard,” he said. “The game I always play, the game I need to play.”

As the game started to close out, Huggins turned to his bench, giving newcomers like Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson and Seny Ndiaye minutes. Johnson scored his first points as a Mountaineer, finishing with 5 in the contest.

“Those young guys are dying to get out there,” Matthews said. “You can see they’re foaming at the mouth to go make a play.”

Matthews finished with 13 points (tying his season high), while Culver led the Mountaineers with 19. Deuce McBride added nine points and five assists.

Defensively, WVU held Northeastern to just 33 percent shooting on the day, with just two double-digit scorers — Quirin Emanga and Tyson Walker, who combined for 23 points.

Still, Huggins is looking for more out of his squad moving forward.

“I think we’ve got a long way to go. We’re not consistent enough,” he said.

On the injury front, forward Isaiah Cottrell was getting significant playing time in the first half — but left the game in the first half with a lower leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the contest. Huggins said his status will be clearer on Wednesday morning.

The victory moves the Mountaineers to 8-2 on the season, with just one non-conference game remaining on the schedule against Florida slated for Jan. 30. The win also happens to be Huggins’s 299th at West Virginia — a statistic of which the focused head coach was unaware before the game’s end.

“I don’t look at those kind of things,” he said. “My responsibility is to those guys in the lr and trying to make them better and have them achieve their goals.”