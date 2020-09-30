No Spectators for First Four Volleyball Home Games

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that the volleyball team’s first four home matches will take place without spectators at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers are set to take on four conference foes at home this fall, starting with a two-match series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2. WVU also is slated to play host to TCU on Oct. 15-16.

Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and volleyball staff will be admitted. Expected capacity for the team’s final four home matches of the fall – Nov. 6-7, vs. Iowa State and Nov. 12-13, vs. Texas – will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions.

West Virginia’s home opener against Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 1, will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six matches against the Wildcats, including a series sweep last season. Friday’s match against K-State will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers’ Oct. 15 contest against TCU will be broadcasted live on ESPNU, while the remaining five home matches will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The service is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNPlus.com for just $5.99 per month, or save over 30 percent with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $49.99 per year. Current subscribers who signed up for a monthly plan at $4.99 per month will not lose their current price. You also can bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month, and it can be canceled at any time.

