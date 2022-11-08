MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Oklahoma at WVU football game information

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week

TV channel: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 3-6

Oklahoma record: 5-4

Series history: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Last meeting: OU 16, WVU 13 in Norman, Oklahoma (2021)

Favorite: Oklahoma (-7.5)

Tickets: WVUGame.com

OU at WVU football matchup preview

The roller-coaster of a 2022 season for West Virginia remained on a downslope on Saturday as the Mountaineers took a gut-wrenching loss to Iowa State in Ames.

The defeat was WVU’s worst offensive performance of the season as the starting squad gained just 125 yards of total offense, including 81 passing yards from quarterback JT Daniels. That was the lowest total compiled by the highly-touted transfer in his college career, but his coaching staff are confident he will bounce back.

Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables also hasn’t quite gone according to plan. The Sooners sit just one game over .500 after a heartbreaking loss to Baylor at home, continuing a disappointing stretch in the Big 12 Conference.

WVU has a lot to play for against the Sooners, as the Mountaineers will need to win all three of their games to earn a bowl bid. They also have the chance to beat Oklahoma for the first time since joining the Big 12 — WVU hasn’t beaten OU since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.