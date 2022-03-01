Groves goes off in second half to hold off WVU

Tanner Groves made the most of his senior night in Norman.

The fifth-year forward exploded in the second half for Oklahoma, taking down West Virginia 72-59 as the Mountaineers closed out their road slate with their seventh straight loss.

Groves scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime, taking control of a game that was much closer in the first half. Jordan Goldwire also added a double-digit half as he finished with 16 points.

WVU stayed within a few possessions for much of the game before halftime. Oklahoma pushed ahead, though, when WVU found a over 10-minute field goal drought — between 14:32 and 4:06 in the half, WVU missed 17 straight shots.

“[WVU’s energy level] was fine in the beginning,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “When you’ve got guys pouting on the bench, it really hurts you.”

West Virginia got right back in it in the last four minutes of the half when they went on a 10-0 run. That put the Mountaineers within four points at halftime and seemingly shifted the momentum in their favor.

Oklahoma kept the Mountaineers at an arm’s length out of the locker room, however. WVU’s Pauly Paulicap did cut the game to a bucket deficit on the opening possession, but that was as close as it would get for the visitors.

Paulicap ended with a season-high 10 points.

“Today I just came out with a different type of energy,” Paulicap said. “I felt like I was ready to go as soon as we started warm-ups, but I guess that doesn’t matter with the L.”

Groves and Goldwater ultimately put the game out of reach in the final as they combined to score Oklahoma’s final 13 points.

“You get in trouble when you say to stay attached, you ought to stay attached,” Huggins said. “And we didn’t stay attached, so you saw the big guy with the beard [Groves], he’s hard to miss…shooting in shot after shot after shot because we refused to stay attached.”

Guard Malik Curry scored WVU’s last nine points and led WVU with 17 points. He also led the Mountaineers with six rebounds and four assists.

Oklahoma won the rebounding battle, led by Groves’s 10 boards.

The matchup was a potential preview clash for the first round matchup in the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia has locked up the No. 9 seed at the bottom. With their win, the Sooners jumped to the No. 7 seed, edging out Kansas State with the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma and Kansas State square off on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The loser of that contest will face West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

WVU ends its regular season with a clash against TCU on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.