OL Maurice Hamilton commits to WVU

Another athlete has committed to Neal Brown and the Mountaineers.

Maurice Hamilton, an offensive lineman from Cleveland, Ohio, announced his commitment Monday night on social media:

Hamilton is a verbal commit in the class of 2022. He’s a 6-4, 345 pound guard who is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

The product of Cleveland Heights High School chooses WVU over Big 12 opponent Iowa State, as well as Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Purdue and Toledo.

Hamilton visited Morgantown over the weekend. Tweets from multiple WVU coaches, including the head coach, indicate that multiple other athletes have recently committed, so more announcements from those athletes could be coming soon.

Let’s Go x3!!! — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) June 5, 2021

The early signing period for football begins Dec. 15.