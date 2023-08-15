On3 – a college sports and recruiting news and fan site – named WVU guard RaeQuan Battle one of the top-10 transfer portal steals of 2023.

Battle announced his intent to transfer to WVU in April. He was a highly sought-after transfer player for many Power 5 teams this offseason before signing with WVU.

Battle averaged 17.7 points per game last year as a junior with Montana State, helping lead the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament berth.

Battle, a native of Tulalip, Washington, has four years of Division I playing experience. He previously played two years at Washington in the Pac-12 before transferring to Montana State ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Houston guard Damian Dunn, Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert and Kansas State guard Tylor Perry were the other Big 12 representatives on the list.