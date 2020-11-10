OT Junior Uzebu announces move to transfer portal

One of West Virginia’s offensive linemen has signaled his intention to move on from the Mountaineers.

Junior Uzebu announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, and seemed to do so without hard feelings.

“West Virginia has been my home for the past several years and truly is almost heaven. Coming in at 17 years old this state taught me how to truly grow from a boy to man. I love this state & Mountaineer nation will always be my family,” he wrote. “With that in mind, I would like to announce that I am currently entering the transfer portal.”

Uzebu, a redshirt sophomore, was recruited out of Alpharetta, Georgia as a three-star prospect. He saw action in two games in 2019 before starting this season’s clash with Oklahoma State — but that was the only action he has seen in the Old Gold and Blue.

“I am very thankful for the lessons and memories I created with my brothers on and off the field here in West Virginia. I am excited for what God has in store!”