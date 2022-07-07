Mountaineer fans can start making plans for at least one football game each year for the next decade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While anticipation builds for the 2022 college football season, there are plenty around college football who also have an eye on the future for various reasons.

Here is one reason to look ahead: future scheduling and the interesting matchups on the schedule in future years for the West Virginia University football program.

The Mountaineers have at least one non-conference game scheduled each year from now through 2032.

As we continue to countdown the days to the Backyard Brawl, and even though we still haven’t reached any of the 10 things we’re looking forward to seeing the most this WVU football season, let’s look ahead at what’s to come in the future for the Mountaineers.

Future opponents preview

Penn State

The Mountaineers and Nittany Lions will square off for the first time on the gridiron since 1992 when they meet in Happy Valley next fall. The 2023 game will be the first of a two-year home-and-home series between Neal Brown and James Franklin’s groups.

Duquesne

WVU and the Dukes haven’t played one another since 1935. Duquesne is currently coming off a 7-3 season and has appeared in the FCS playoffs twice since 2015. The 88-year drought between games against one another will end next year.

Pittsburgh

The Backyard Brawl will return to Morgantown for the first time since 2011. It will have been a long 12 years, but hopefully not without a victory by the Mountaineers in this year’s installment in the rivalry game. Of note, West Virginia has won seven of the last 10 Backyard Brawl games played in Morgantown, dating back to 1993.

Albany

September 7, 2024 will be the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between WVU and Albany. The Great Danes have had losing seasons in six of the last nine years, dating back to 2013. Current Albany head coach Greg Gattuso was a defensive lineman for three Penn State teams defeated the Mountaineers from 1981 through 1983.

Ohio

The Mountaineers and Bobcats have matched up 17 times on the football field, with West Virginia winning 13 of those contests, including each of the last four. 2001 was the last time WVU faced and defeated Ohio. This three-game away-home-and-home series will start in Athens, Ohio in 2025, resume in Morgantown in 2027, and then conclude at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2029.

Alabama

There’s an elephant in the room when looking ahead to Alabama coming to Morgantown in 2026. Will West Virginia native Nick Saban still be the Crimson Tide head coach for that game? He will be just one month shy of turning 76 years old when Alabama pays its first-ever visit to Milan Puskar Stadium. Saban, however, is contracted to be the Bama head coach through the 2028 season. WVU and the Tide will play in Morgantown in 2026 and then square off in Tuscaloosa the following year.

UT Martin

The Skyhawks were Ohio Valley Conference champions in 2021. A 10-3 season ended in the second round of the FCS football playoffs. It was UT Martin’s first trip to the playoffs since 2006. The Skyhawks have never played against the Mountaineers in football.

East Carolina

A non-conference matchup against the ECU Pirates should remind a lot of West Virginia fans of the Big East days. There was a time when West Virginia faced East Carolina on a nearly annual basis. The 2026 matchup will be the first between the two programs since 2017. WVU has won nine of the 10 contests in this series since 2000.

VMI

West Virginia is 11-0 all-time against the Keydets on the gridiron. The two programs haven’t battled one another for the pigskin since 1972 when WVU won 50-24 behind a three-touchdown performance by Danny Buggs. Of note, scheduling the Keydets could be a good luck charm. None of the 11 Mountaineer teams to previously face VMI have gone on to have a losing record that season. So, you can begin looking at bowl game travel plans for December 2027 or January 2028.

Tennessee

The Mountaineers are undefeated against the Volunteers. Sure, they’ve only played each other once, but West Virginia won that game easily. Will Grier tossed for 429 yards and five touchdowns against Tennessee’s SEC defense. The 2028 meeting is scheduled to be played 10 years and one day after that 2018 game. And the two programs will meet in the same place – Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Future non-conference opponents

2023: Saturday, Sept. 2 at Penn State; Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Duquesne; Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Pittsburgh

2024: Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Penn State; Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Albany; Saturday, Sept. 14 at Pittsburgh

2025: Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Robert Morris; Saturday, Sept. 6 at Ohio; Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Pittsburgh

2026: Saturday, Sept. 5 vs. Alabama; Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. UT Martin; Saturday, Sept. 19 at East Carolina

2027: Saturday, Sept. 4 at Alabama; Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. VMI; Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Ohio

2028: Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte, NC)

2029: Saturday, Sept. 1 vs. Ohio; at Pittsburgh (Date TBD)

2030: vs. Pittsburgh (Date TBD)

2031: at Pittsburgh (Date TBD)

2032: vs. Pittsburgh (Date TBD)