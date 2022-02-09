Papineau set for first career PGA Tour start at WM Phoenix Open

Former WVU star becomes second Mountaineer to appear on tour this season

Former WVU golfer Etienne Papineau is primed for his first PGA Tour start on Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. Papineau is slated to start at TPC Scottsdale’s 10th tee at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada native earned his spot after shooting a 5-under-par 67 at the WM Phoenix Open qualifier at McCormick Ranch Country Club in Scottsdale on Monday. With his qualification, the 25-year-old Papineau became the second former Mountaineer to qualify for a PGA Tour event after Max Sear competed in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January.

The WM Phoenix Open, dubbed “The Greatest Show on Grass,” has become a favorite stop for fans and competitors alike on the PGA Tour. First held at TPC Scottsdale in 1987, the event is played on the Stadium Course of the 36-hole facility. It is best known for its iconic par-3 16th hole, around which a temporary, fully-enclosed stadium is constructed to hold 20,000 fans named “The Coliseum.”

The Coliseum is the loudest hole in golf, where fans give loud cheers when their favorite golfers hit the green and raucous boos when they miss.

Papineau is grouped with Jeffrey Kang and Sahith Theegala for his first two rounds.

Theegala, 24, has made 24 starts on the PGA Tour since 2016, and has made 14 cuts. He has had one top-10 finish when he tied for eighth at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2021. Currently, the Californian is the 318th-ranked competitor in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Kang, 30, will also make his first PGA Tour start after stints on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour China. He made eight appearances on the Canadian tour and made five cuts, including two top-25 finishes and a top-10 finish.

Papineau and his group tee off at 11:05 a.m. ET on Friday for round two.

The first two rounds WM Phoenix Open will be shown on the Golf Channel, with additional streams, including featured groups and holes, on ESPN+. For live updates, be sure to check TOURCast on PGATour.com.