Paulicap brought energy in second start with WVU

Pauly Paulicap's putback dunk in the first half certainly energized the crowd in the Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With leading scorer Taz Sherman sidelined due to a concussion, West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) shuffled the lineup for Saturday’s matchup versus No. 14 Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12).

Bob Huggins put a bigger starting lineup on the floor than he has this season. Pauly Paulicap got the start, which was just the second time he’s been part of the starting five since joining the Mountaineers.

Paulicap was fired up pregame.

He ran towards the sideline directly in front of West Virginia’s student section, and clapped along with them to fire up the undergrads in attendance.

“We lost a bunch of games, our fans are definitely not excited about that,” he said afterwards. “So, I wanted to try to come in and bring some energy any way I could.”

Paulicap brought energy during the game, as well, especially early on.

He scored all four of his points in the first half, and collected five rebounds in the opening 20 minutes of action. He was also responsible for getting the crowd as loud as it ever was in the first half with a thunderous, putback slam dunk off a missed jump shot attempt.

Ultimately, West Virginia let a six-point halftime lead slip away, due in large part to a lackluster 4-for-32 shooting performance in the second half. Texas Tech won 60-53.

“Starting, to me, doesn’t matter. I just want to win games,” said Paulicap, who finished with four points and nine rebounds.

For Paulicap, the nine rebounds he hauled in against the Red Raiders were the most he’s grabbed in any game this season. The 27 minutes he played were also a season-high.

However, those season-highs came during a game in which West Virginia shot a season-low 24.2 percent from the floor and scored a season-low 53 points.

“Second half, we gave away a whole bunch of 50-50 balls, which is important, you know,” said Paulicap. “I would say we were inconsistent. We just got to focus on executing.”

West Virginia will look to put an end to its seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when it hosts No. 20 Iowa State (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.