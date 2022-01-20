Perfect game recognizes WVU baseball duo in All-Big 12 preseason list

Baseball season is drawing nearer -- and the Mountaineers are getting on the national radar

Two Mountaineer baseball players got preseason nods from Perfect Game on Wednesday as the 2022 season approaches.

Junior right-handed reliever Jacob Watters earned a spot on the outlet’s preseason All-Big 12 team after establishing himself as one of WVU’s most reliable bullpen arms in 2021. He led the bullpen with 53 strikeouts in 27 innings on the season, while holding opponents to a .165 batting average.

Watters finished 2021 with a 3.33 ERA and a 4-1 record in 19 appearances, including one start.

Freshman Grant Hussey was tabbed by Perfect Game as the preseason pick for Big 12 Freshman of the Year. The first baseman/outfielder joins the Mountaineers after a notable high school career at Parkersburg South, earning West Virginia Player of the Year honors from USA Today as well as the prized ranking of No. 1 recruit in the Mountain State from Perfect Game. Nationally, he was ranked 79th.

Hussey batted .325 at Parkersburg South and logged an on-base percentage of .462 as a senior, while knocking in 26 RBIs.

Randy Mazey’s squad opens its campaign on Feb. 18 against Central Michigan in Conway, S.C.