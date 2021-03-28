Perkins, Tipton lead WVU golf at Bulls Bay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Logan Perkins and sophomore Trent Tipton each shot 1-under-par to lead the Mountaineer golf team in the first day of The Hootie at Bulls Bay at the Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina.

Tipton, a native of Orient, Ohio, recorded four birdies on the afternoon, while Perkins, a native of Locust Grove, Georgia, tallied three birdies on the par-72 course. Both Mountaineers are tied for 16th place heading into Monday’s second round.

Senior Mark Goetz (Greensburg, Pa.) posted four birdies and shot even par in the first 18 holes and stands tied for 26th. Junior Kurtis Grant (Herndon, Va.) shot 5-over-par to put the Mountaineers at 3-over-par in 10th place in the team standings after the first round. Freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) shot an 8-over-par 80 on Sunday. Freshman Will Stakel (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) competed in his first spring event as an individual and posted a round of 80 this afternoon.

“The winds were very difficult, especially the final six holes, but I thought as a team we played solid,” coach Sean Covich said. “Trent, Logan and Mark all had really good rounds for us today.”

After 18 holes, the Mountaineers have a two-shot lead over Kansas and a four-shot lead over Iowa State against the Big 12 schools competing in this tournament. WVU is two shots behind Duke for ninth place. Kent State leads the 16-team field, shooting 10-under par.

The second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay begins Monday at 9 a.m.

“Tomorrow, we will have to adjust our game plan as the wind totally switches from southwest to northeast,” Covich said. “The golf course will play completely different.”